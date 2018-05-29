Clemson’s Doc Redman to turn pro

Stillwater, Okla.—Clemson sophomore golfer Doc Redman has decided to turn professional. Redman helped Clemson to a number-13 national finish at the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

A native of Raleigh, NC, Redman played two seasons at Clemson and earned All-ACC honors both years. He was a third-team All-American last year as a freshman. All-American teams for this year will be announced later this week.

Redman was invited to play in this weekend’s Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour in Ohio this coming weekend as an amateur after winning the U.S. Amateur last August. That will now be his professional debut.

“I can’t say enough good things about Doc Redman,” said Clemson Head Coach Larry Penley. “He was a model student-athlete for us, a Dean’s List student in the classroom and an All-American on the golf course.

“I endorse his decision and believe he will have a long professional career. He has the game and the maturity to do very well. He showed that already by making the cut twice on the PGA Tour this spring. He is going to be a great representative of our program on the PGA Tour.”

Redman finished his two seasons at Clemson with a 70.70 stroke average, the best in Clemson history on a career basis, breaking D.J. Trahan’s mark of 71.49 that had stood for 15 years. His 70.59 stroke average this year ranks third best in Clemson history behind Trahan’s 70.33 in 2001-02 and teammate Bryson Nimmer’s 70.50 this season.

Redman won the United States Amateur last August, joining Chris Patton (1989) as the only Clemson golfers in history to win that prestigious event. He was granted three PGA Tour exemptions as an amateur this spring and made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Heritage. He also played in the Masters.

Redman played in seven tournaments for Clemson this year and had three top 10s, including a second-place at the ACC Tournament and a second place at the NCAA Regional. He was a combined 24 under par in those two events. He finished 15th with an even-par 288 score at this week’s NCAA National Tournament.

For his career, Redman had 11 top 10 finishes in 20 tournaments, had 36 under-par rounds and 20 rounds in the 60s. He set 15 Clemson records on a tournament, season and career basis.

Story by: Clemson Athletics