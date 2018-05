Harvard Study Says Death Toll From Hurricane Maria is 70 Times Higher than “Official” Number

Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico last September. The “official” death toll reported by the US government remains at 64. But a study by Harvard University puts that number at 4,645 and possibly as high as 5,740. This death toll is roughly 2.5 to 3 times higher than Katrina.

Here’s the link to the full article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1803972?query=featured_home&