New SCEMD App Designed to Help People Prepare for Weather Emergencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Hurricane season is quickly approaching and SCEMD wants to make sure you are prepared for when a weather disaster strikes. SCEMD launched a brand new website, and a mobile app, the app can be used as a flashlight, an emergency whistle, and even give out a GPS emergency signal.

Flashing lights and an audible help call… This new app has all the bells and whistles allowing South Carolinians to be their own “emergency managers” and make sure they have a plan in place before a disaster hits.

“We took a long look at other types of emergency apps that are out there, and we found the one thing that was missing was the ability for folks to put in their own information, and to also get information from us live in real time,” Derrec Becker said, Chief PIO with SCEMD.

The app took two years to develop. It has a ‘Know Your Zone’ tab which will be helpful for those who live near a coast or a nuclear plant because it can instantly find which evacuation zone you live in using the location finder. The app also incorporates interactive maps so you can see what’s happening in your zone and downloadable checklists to prepare you for any weather emergency.

“We timed it, it took about six seconds to find your zone. That way you don’t have to go through a map, yes we have them in the emergency guide and it’s a good resource,” Becker said.

“As long as you’ve got some kind of signal, you’ll be able to access that, and that information you put on it in terms of your personal plan, that stays resident on your phone,” Kim Stenson said, Director of SCEMD.

The new website is also built to withstand high volumes of clicks during weather disasters. They incorporated Traffic DOT and weather from the National weather service on both platforms. Their goal is to give people the right tools for before, during, and after major weather hits.

“Folks at home, if they experience damage, if they experience any type of hazardous effects for a hurricane or any natural disaster, you can record damage, save it to your phone, prepare it for your insurance company, or you can send it to us. To let us know, and your county Emergency Managers know just how severe the situation was,” Becker said.

You can visit the new website and click around on SCEMD.org and find the brand new app on the app store or on Google Play, just type in SCEMD and download it.