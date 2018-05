Officials: One Lane on 1-20 Closed after Bed of Dump Truck Hits Bridge

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Traffic is down to one lane on 1-20 East bound after officials say the bed of a dump truck hit the bridge on 1-20. One lane is shut down on the interstate and traffic is being re-routed.

SC Highway Patrol troopers say drivers can expect delays while SC DOT crews inspect the bridge.

Troopers say US1 will be impacted with traffic until 1-20 East is cleared for travel.