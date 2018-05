RCSD Wins Boot and Badges Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is the winner of this year’s Boots and Badges blood drive.

According to the Red Cross, RCSD collected 34 of the 73 votes cast by donors beating out the Columbia Police and Fire Departments.

The win comes with bragging rights and a trophy.

Boots and Badges is a friendly competition between first responder groups to encourage community members to donate blood.