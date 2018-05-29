REPORT: Alshon Jeffery to miss all Eagles spring practices

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOLO) — Former Gamecock and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery didn’t go through the first round of OTA’s and won’t be available for any of the spring practices, according to the Philly Voice.

Jeffery underwent surgery to repair a full tear to his right rotator cuff in late February, and the recovery time is usually around six months, so Philadelphia could have him back for week one.

Preseason training is still very much in the air though for Jeffery.

The top Eagles wideout had 57 receptions for 789 yards and 9 touchdowns in last year’s Super Bowl-winning season.