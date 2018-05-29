Richland searches for masked armed robbery suspect

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them find a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store in the 2200 block of Broad River Road.

Authorities say the incident took place Saturday, May 12 in broad daylight. Deputies say the suspect entered the business just after 3 in the afternoon wearing a ski mask, blue gloves and a navy blue jumpsuit.

Deputies say the suspect pointed a handgun at two employees and demanded money from the cash registers. The two victims turned over the cash before the suspect fled the scene.

Take a good look at this surveillance video captured of the incident and see if you can help deputies get the suspect off the street. If you see something that can help in the investigation you’re asked to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.