SC Highway Patrol Investigating Orangeburg Hit and Run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are looking for a suspect in a recent hit and run.

Troopers say a person was hit Saturday at around 1:40am on Ellis Avenue near Redmon Street in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say they are searching for a car similar to the one shown here and believe it’s a 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger.

They are not sure of the color, but say the car should have damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper.

If you have any information on this incident call the South Carolina Highway Patrol or CrimeStoppers 1-888-crime-S-C.

Image provided by SC Highway Patrol-Not actual vehicle