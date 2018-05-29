Update: Amber Alert cancelled after 11-month-old found dead

Chesterfield, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Official say an 11-month-old who was allegedly abducted at her Chesterfield home has been found dead.

Sheriff Jay Brooks says he now believes there was no kidnapping at all.

The disappearance of 11-month old Harlee Lane Lewis prompted a brief Amber Alert, but shortly after the child was found dead in a field, hidden in a diaper box about 1,000 yards from a home in Chesterfield.

Brooks says Lewis’ mother initially reported that someone attacked her and took the child from her arms while she checked the mail Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the Amber Alert has been canceled.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

Suspect was wearing a gray toboggan covering his face, a long black rain jacket, and one black glove… driving tan in color, small SUV. pic.twitter.com/rjEwBtPk4N — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) May 29, 2018

Officials in Chesterfield County have confirmed that the child’s mother has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Columbia News for more information as it becomes available.