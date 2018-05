Winning Lucky For Life Ticket Sold in Sumter

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Someone in the Midlands won $25,000 a year for life!

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning “Lucky-for-Life” was sold in Sumter for Monday night’s drawing.

Officials tell us the ticket was sold at Mozingos Grocery on N. Main St. in Sumter.

The winning numbers are 4,6, 13, 16, and 32 with a Lucky Ball of 7.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers.