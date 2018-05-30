2 shot outside Columbia apartment complex

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A gunman is on the loose tonight after a shooting at a Columbia Apartment Complex.

Two people standing outside of the Columbia Gardens Apartment off of Beltline Boulevard were shot several times around 8 Wednesday night.

Columbia Police tell ABC Columbia News one victim was shot once in the ankle. A second victim was shot 6 times.

Both are considered to have suffered from non life threatening injuries. If you have any information that might help you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME -SC.