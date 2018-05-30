2 shot outside Columbia apartment complex

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A gunman is on the loose tonight after a shooting at a Columbia Apartment Complex.

Two people standing outside of the Columbia Gardens Apartment off of Beltline Boulevard were shot several times around 8 Wednesday night.
Columbia Police tell ABC Columbia News one victim was shot once in the ankle. A second victim was shot 6 times.

Both are considered to have suffered from non life threatening injuries. If you have any information that might help you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME -SC.

Share

Related

Absentee Ballot Box Unveiled
Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape and criminal sex...
Recent study claims chewing gum is good for your h...
Inside Look at The Bachelorette on ABC

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android