Absentee Ballot Box Unveiled

Richland County, SC (WOLO) —Richland county voters now have a new option if they want to cast an absentee ballot.

Wednesday morning the Richland County Board of Elections unveiled an absentee ballot drop box.
Officials say it gives voters the chance to cast their ballots on their own schedule without using postage.

The ballot box was designed and installed by students at Heyward Career and Technology Center.
You will have access to the boxes until polls close  at 7pm on election day.

