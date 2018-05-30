Coroner identifies victim of fatal Swansea crash

Jacqueline Lawson,

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margret Fisher has identified an individual who died during a single-car crash this afternoon near Swansea.

Arbie Dewayne “Wayne” Taylor, 48 was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

Taylor was the passenger of a vehicle that left the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and collided with a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and another passenger of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

