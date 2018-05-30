Father accused of killing 5 children to plead insanity

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The father accused of killing his 5 children is planning to plead insanity in his upcoming murder trial.

Timothy Jones’ attorneys notified prosecutors of their intent for the trial which is set to begin on October 15th.

Investigators say Jones killed his five children in 2014, put their bodies in plastic bags and drove around for several days around the southeast with their bodies in his trunk before leaving them on a hillside in Camden, Alabama.