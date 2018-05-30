Former officer arrested, charged with giving inmate a key impression to a unit at Tyger River Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A former correctional officer is on the other side of the law after authorities in Spartanburg say he knowingly provided an inmate with a key impression to one of the units at Tyger River Correctional Institution.

Cody Allen Masters is charged with furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, violation of the State Ethics law, misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.

He was arrested on May 25.

Authorities say he threw the key impression over the fence to the inmate.

Master was employed at the facility since September of 2017.