Free Senior health fair at Charles R. Drew Wellness Center

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get a health screening?  The Charles R. Drew Wellness Center will host a free health fair for Seniors on Wednesday, May 30.

 It is open to ages 50 and older in recognition of National Senior Health & Fitness Day

  Officials say the event will include free health screenings (blood pressure, A1C, kidney & more), an activity zone (Zumba, yoga, chair exercises & more), and exhibitors. Guests can enter to win several prizes including a Fitbit, NutriBullet, gift certificates, exercise equipment and more!

WHEN:    Wednesday, May 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:  Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

For more information, contact the Drew Wellness Center at 803-545-3200

