Game time announced for Georgia-USC football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina vs. Georgia football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on CBS, it was announced on Wednesday. The Georgia matchup is the second in a three-game season-opening home stand for the Gamecocks.

Georgia leads the all-time series between the two squads, 50-18-2. The Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks last season in Athens, Ga., 24-10.

The Sept. 8 game is the third time that the Gamecocks and Georgia will face each other on CBS since 2014. Carolina earned a 38-35 victory in 2014 at Williams-Brice Stadium, while the Bulldogs defended their home field last season.

The Gamecocks open the 2018 season Saturday, Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina, and they close their season-opening home stretch Saturday, Sept. 15 against Marshall. Kickoff times and television coverage for those games will be announced later this summer.

South Carolina is coming off of a 9-4 season that included a 5-3 SEC record and an Outback Bowl victory over Michigan. The Gamecocks return 16 starters and 55 lettermen from last season’s team, which was one of just three FBS teams to increase its win total by three games for the second-straight season.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.