Gamecock center named to preseason award watch list

NEW YORK CITY — Gamecock junior center Donell Stanley has been named to the Rimington Award Spring Watch List, as announced Wednesday by the Rimington Trophy Committee. The award is presented annually to the top center in college football.

Stanley enters the 2018 season expected to anchor the center position for the Gamecocks after starting at guard in 2017. The Floydale, S.C., native earned nine starts at left guard last season and three at right guard.

For his career, Stanley has appeared in 25 games over the course of four years with the Gamecock program, including 13 starting assignments.

The Rimington Award Spring Watch List honors 57 NCAA Division I FBS centers. Stanley is one of six honorees from the Southeastern Conference.

