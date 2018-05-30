Gamecocks name starting pitcher for Friday’s NCAA Tournament game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina baseball team announced that it would start junior righthander Adam Hill for Friday’s NCAA Greenville Regional opener against Ohio State.

That game will start at 2 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.

Hill is 7-5 this season with a 4.08 earned-run-average and 92 strikeouts in 75 innings pitched. Hill has allowed just a .188 opponent’s batting average, which is second in the SEC.

Hill will be opposed by Buckeye lefty Connor Curlis, who is 7-4 with a 3.81 ERA.

