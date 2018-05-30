Greenville Manufacturer Expanding, bringing new jobs to Upstate say officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A manufacturer in Greenville is growing its existing operations , bringing new jobs to the state.

Wednesday the company announced a $2.2 million investment, which is projected to create 20 new jobs over the next five years, according to the Governor’s office.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, Koops, Inc. is a full-service systems integrator that provides turnkey solutions from project conception to completion. The company features a variety of in-house services, including 3D mechanical design, controls design, project management, machining, fabrication and production line integration, among others.

The move will allow the company to update its office space, add conference rooms, install a new crane and more. The project is expected to be completed by July 2018, say officials.