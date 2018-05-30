More fallout over Roseanne tweet

Rochelle Dean,

Hollywood, CA (WOLO) — Less than 24 hours after comedian Roseanne Barr send out a tweet that sent shock waves on social media, there is even more fallout surrounding the controversial comments.

Tuesday the ABC Network decided to pull the rebooted version of “Roseanne” even though it was a hit with a reported 27 million viewers. After Barr tweeted what many have described as an abhorrent, racist, and disgusting  tweet, likening former White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett to “Muslim brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes. A post that has since been removed. Shortly after Barr sent out this tweet: 

Roseanne has since tweeted an apology and says she is not racist, but says she instead was on a prescribed sleep aid and was “Ambien texting” at 2 in the morning. Ambien released this statement on twitter saying:

President Donald Trump is even breaking his silence in defense of the actress, Cast members are also speaking up about the twitter rant. Meanwhile,  Viacom and Hulu have both pulled old episodes of the “Roseanne” show.

ABC’s Maggie Rulli has the very latest developments.

