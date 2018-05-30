Mother of 11-month-old found dead charged with improper disposal of human remains

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WOLO) – Investigators say Breanna Lewis, the mother of the child found dead, has been charged with improper disposal of human remains.

Officials say an autopsy of the child has been completed but the results are unavailable.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says Lewis is also being charged with falsifying a report.

11-month-old Harlee Lewis’ body was found in a diaper box about a thousand yards from her home Tuesday (5/29). According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother lied about an attack and kidnapping while checking her mail.

An Amber Alert was issued for Harlee, but called off when investigators found her naked body in a diaper box less than a mile away from the home.