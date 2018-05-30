Once a Gamecocks commit, now with the Vols; Thompson enrolls at Tennessee

(WOLO) – Former Gamecocks commit Bryce Thompson will still be playing football in the SEC, competing within the East division.

The four-star athlete is now enrolled in summer courses at the University of Tennessee. The news was first reported by the Tennessee chapter of Rivals.com, Volquest.com.

Thompson helped lead both Ben Lippen and Dutch Fork to state titles on both sides of the field in 2016 and 2017 respectively, working as a running back and defensive back.

The most outstanding player for the South Carolina team in the 2017 Shrine Bowl, Thompson committed to the Gamecocks on December 13. He was likey to play defensive back in Travaris Robinson’s scheme, but didn’t end up inking his letter of intent with USC on National Signing Day in February.

Thompson’s recruiting process has changed over the last two years. He first gave his verbal to Virginia Tech in July 2016, before then decommitting last summer, eventually deciding on Carolina at the end of the Silver Foxes run to the 5A SCHSL title to conclude his senior season.

The Midlands product rushed for 1,369 yards and 29 touchdowns while catching 44 passes for 630 yards and six scores in 2017.

What are the #Vols getting in @thommybry, @dfhsfootball's 4-star ATH who's now enrolled in summer courses at Tennessee? A lot. Jeremy Pruitt is bringing the former #Gamecocks commit to Rocky Top. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/v3e7Zn2ZyP — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) May 30, 2018

He attended the Volunteers spring game on April 21. Tennessee summer courses begin Thursday.

USC filled the final spot in their signing class for 2018 earlier in May, adding another defensive back within their conference when Texas A&M grad transfer Nick Harvey agreed to complete his collegiate career in Columbia.