Reed, Mitchell Will Return to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball redshirt senior guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell have both withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will both return to Clemson for the upcoming 2018-19 season, announced by head coach Brad Brownell on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m thrilled that both Shelton and Marcquise decided to finish their careers at Clemson after both earned undergraduate degrees this spring,” said Brownell. “They are extremely talented players who play well together and should give us one of the better backcourts in the ACC. I’m counting on Shelton, Marcquise and Elijah Thomas to lead this group and build on the momentum of our Sweet 16 run last season.”

Reed led the Tigers in scoring last year (15.8 ppg) with 553 points and averaged a career-best 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Mitchell posted a career-best 12.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, while tallying a career-high 119 assists (3.6 apg).

Clemson finished the season 25-10, including 11-7 in the ACC and earned the program’s fourth trip to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

