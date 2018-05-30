Report: Bowen hears from NCAA, staying in NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, South Carolina forward Brian Bowen will stay in the NBA Draft pool and turn pro, after hearing from the NCAA that he would have to sit out the entire 2018-19 season at a minimum.

Bowen has until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night to remove his name from the Draft where he would still be allowed to return to the Gamecocks program.

South Carolina forward and former Louisville signee Brian Bowen is expected to remain in the NBA Draft after being informed by the NCAA that he will have to sit next season (at a minimum), source told ESPN. Final ruling hasn’t even been made by NCAA, and could miss even more time — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 30, 2018

The circus around the former McDonald’s All-American’s eligibility stems back from when he committed to the University of Louisville out of high school. An investigation by the FBI discovered that Bowen’s family was allegedly paid $100,000 in turn for him choosing to play college ball for the Cardinals. The money was reportedly accepted by Bowen’s father, and Brian has denied any knowledge of the transaction throughout the situation.

Bowen transferred to USC in January, enrolling before the start of spring semester, but had yet to receive any update on his future standing with the NCAA since he was first deemed ineligible back at Louisville as of this week.

In a statement released by the University of South Carolina Athletics department late Wednesday afternoon, Bowen announced his intentions to stay in the NBA Draft, while sharing his disappointment in not having a path towards playing college ball.

“I am completely devastated by the NCAA’s ruling,” Bowen said. “All I ever wanted to do was continue my education and play college basketball, however, after learning of the ruling, and discussing it with my family and attorney, I’ve decided to pursue my professional career. I’m grateful to the University of South Carolina and Frank Martin for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Gamecock.”

“I appreciate the hard work of our staff who worked on behalf of Brian on his eligibility status,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “Brian is a hard-working, bright and determined young man who saw himself as a teammate, even though he couldn’t play on game day. We look forward to supporting him in the next steps of his career.”

“I enjoyed having Brian as part of our program and he will always be part of our family,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said. “He is an outstanding person, who took his academic studies seriously and wants to earn his college degree. Brian dreamt of playing college basketball and selflessly contributed to helping his team get better each day while he was here. Participating in college basketball gives young people a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow while enjoying the surroundings being part of a University. I wish Brian had this opportunity. We will continue to support Brian and do everything we can to help him reach his goals. Brian is a proud Gamecock and will be one forever. I hope nothing but the best for him in the future.”