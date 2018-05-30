Samsung donation to Harvest Hope fosters disaster relief meals

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A partnership between Samsung and Harvest Hope promises to change the lives of special need families. Wednesday the two companies joined together, and with a donation from Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America of 35 thousand dollars they were able to create a disaster relief meals. The program is designed to give those faced with a natural disaster, a emergency shelter capable of providing power and equipment to help citizens breathe, refrigerate life saving medication and eat.

Officials with Harvest Hope Foodbank say with hurricane season just two days away there is no time like the present to be prepared for the unexpected. ” We are grateful for this investment which will allow us to help families…We want to make sure South Carolinians are getting the food they need which can be one element of calm during an otherwise tumultuous time.”

The Harvest Hope Food bank has been serving South Carolina families in need for more than 30 years, now serving 20 counties throughout the state and last year alone, feeding 38 thousand people a week.