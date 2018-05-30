School District Five announces new Chapin Intermediate School principal

Chapin, S.C. (WOLO) – School District Five has announced a new principal of Chapin Intermediate School.

Denise Barth is a veteran educator who has served as principal of Catawba Trail Elementary School since 2011 and was named a 2017 National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Barth is replacing Vann Holden, who is leaving to serve as the district’s new director of accountability beginning on July 1.

“It is an absolute honor to be named the new principal of Chapin Intermediate,” Barth said. “There is a special energy and joy unique to early adolescence. To have a school centered on this pivotal age is incredibly powerful for our children and families. We all know the great sense of pride and community that exists in District Five and in Chapin, and I look forward to continuing that legacy and celebrating the successes of our students, staff and teachers.”

Barth has been a professional educator for more than 30 years, serving as principal of North Springs Elementary School from 2002 to 2011 and as assistant principal of Blythewood Middle School from 1996 to 2001. She began her career in education as a teacher of gifted and talented students in Richland School District Two.

Barth was named South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators in 2017 and Richland County Conservation Principal of the Year in 2013 and 2015. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and masters’ degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.

“We are so proud to welcome Ms. Barth to the School District Five family,” Superintendent-elect Dr. Christina Melton said. “Since Chapin Intermediate opened in 2015, it has earned top honors for its academics and has really built a community-focused culture at the school. We know Ms. Barth will continue that. Her vast experience and accolades speak volumes to her work and commitment as an instructional leader and dedicated educator, and we look forward to all the skills she will bring to our families and leadership team in School District Five.”