Sheriff: Homeowner Holds Burglar at Gunpoint

KERSHAW, SC (WOLO)–Kershaw County Deputies say an armed homeowner held down a burglary suspect at gunpoint after the stranger attacked his 11 year old.

Deputies say Nathaniel Roberts faces several charges including assault and battery. It happened at 1:30am on Whiting Way when the home security alarm and the child’s screaming woke up the family, say officials.

As the parents approached their son, Roberts allegedly assaulted the boy.

We’re told by deputies a 16 year old friend began fighting Roberts while the homeowner got his gun.

When deputies got there, they say the homeowner was holding Roberts at gunpoint.