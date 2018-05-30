Update: SC Teen Mom Facing Charges after 11 month old found dead in Diaper Box

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WOLO)- (WCCB)–Investigators are awaiting autopsy results following the death of Harlee Lewis whose body was found in a diaper box about a thousand yards from her home Tuesday.

The mother, who told investigators that her baby was kidnapped after she was assaulted at her mailbox, has admitted to lying about the attack, say deputies.

Lewis’ mother, 19 year old Brianna Lewis is in custody.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff says Lewis is being held on a charge of falsifying a report.

Investigators say they are waiting on autopsy results to confirm the cause of death, and will determine if additional charges will be filed at that time.

Amy Cowman has more.