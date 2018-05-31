Beer, Gilliam, Davidson Named All-Americans By Baseball America

on Thursday . Beer was a first-team All-American, Gilliam was a second-team All-American and Davidson was a third-team All-American. Beer was also named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. CLEMSON, S.C. – Seth Beer, Ryley Gilliam and Logan Davidson were all named All-Americans by Baseball America. Beer was a first-team All-American, Gilliam was a second-team All-American and Davidson was a third-team All-American. Beer was also named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Clemson was one of only three schools with three or more players named All-Americans by Baseball America. Gilliam and Davidson became the 60th and 61st All-Americans in Tiger history as well.

Beer, who was also an All-American in 2016 and 2017, joins Rusty Adkins (1965-67) as the only three-time All-Americans in Clemson history. Beer, who was a first-team All-Amerian in 2016, joins Shane Monahan (1994,95), Jeff Baker (2001,02) and Chris Okey (2015,16) as the only two-time, first-team All-Americans in Tiger history.

In 2018, Beer is hitting a team-high .316 with 20 homers, 11 doubles, 52 RBIs, 60 runs, a .656 slugging percentage, .471 on-base percentage and a steal in 59 games. Beer also has 54 career home runs, fourth most in Clemson history.

Gilliam is tied for the ACC lead in saves (11) and has an 0.99 ERA, .153 opponents’ batting average and 53 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched over 24 relief appearances. Davidson is batting .298 with 15 homers, 17 doubles, 45 RBIs, 57 runs, a .562 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and 10 steals along with a .972 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.