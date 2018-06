BlueCross BlueShield: 40% of SC residents affected by skin cancer

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina says skin cancer affects more than 40% of South Carolina citizens, which is slightly above the national average.

The insurance company wants to remind people to take all necessary precautions. Officials say to limit sun exposure and your risk for skin cancer you should limit your time outside, seek shade and wear sunscreen.