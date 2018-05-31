Coroner identifies 9-year-old as victim in fatal I-20 crash

Jacqueline Lawson

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a car crash that happened on 1-20 earlier today.

Fisher says 9-year-old Kade Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

Officials say the accident occurred on I-20 eastbound near exit 63 shortly before 1:00pm this afternoon. Crocker was the passenger of a vehicle that stopped in the left lane to assist a disabled vehicle in the center lane. The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Share

Related

Newberry man sentenced to 40 years for killing two...
President Trump meets with families of Santa Fe vi...
Norman endorses Templeton
Three arrested in Orangeburg obstruction of justic...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android