Coroner identifies 9-year-old as victim in fatal I-20 crash

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a car crash that happened on 1-20 earlier today.

Fisher says 9-year-old Kade Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

Officials say the accident occurred on I-20 eastbound near exit 63 shortly before 1:00pm this afternoon. Crocker was the passenger of a vehicle that stopped in the left lane to assist a disabled vehicle in the center lane. The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.