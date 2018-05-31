Gabe DeVoe Named NSCA All-American

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Clemson University men’s basketball 2018 spring graduate Gabe DeVoe was named a 2018 All-American Athlete of the Year, announced by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

The award recognizes DeVoe’s athletic accomplishments and his dedication to strength and conditioning. DeVoe is one of just two men’s basketball players who played in a Power Five conference to earn the recognition. He joins Kansas’ Devonte Graham.

“Gabe DeVoe personifies a growth mindset by forging the right attitude, energy and effort – the cultural base within our weight room,” said director of basketball strength and conditioning Mike Bewley. “In just two short seasons, DeVoe has gone from a young man with a less than favorable opinion of the weight room, to a mature leader who embraces the weight room as an extension of the practice court. This change in commitment resulted in physical enhancements and performance increases.”

DeVoe turned in a career year on the floor last season for the Tigers en route to Clemson’s Sweet 16 run. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. DeVoe nearly turned in a 500-point season, finishing with 497 points for his senior season and ending his career just a mere 64 points shy of 1,000 with 936 career points.

DeVoe posted nine 20-point outings including all three NCAA Tournament games, becoming the Tigers all-time leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament (75 points). He scored a career-high 31 points against Kansas in his final game.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.