Kickoff, networks set for first three USC football games

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Game times and networks have now been set for each of South Carolina’s first three football games for the 2018 season, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Gamecocks will open their season at high noon on Saturday, September 1, when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers out of the Sun Belt Conference. That contest will be televised on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks won the only previous meeting between the two Palmetto State schools by a 70-10 score in 2013.

As announced on Wednesday, South Carolina’s SEC opener against Georgia is set for a 3:30 pm kick on Saturday, September 8. That contest from Williams-Brice Stadium will be televised nationally on CBS.

The Gamecocks will play under the lights for the first time in 2018 in the season’s third week, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in a 7:30 pm contest on Saturday, September 15, at Williams-Brice Stadium. That tilt will be televised nationally on ESPNU. Marshall, a member of Conference USA, won the only previous meeting between the two schools, posting a 24-21 win in Columbia during the 1998 season.

South Carolina is coming off of a 9-4 season that included a 5-3 SEC record and an Outback Bowl victory over Michigan. The Gamecocks return 16 starters and 53 lettermen from last season’s team, which was one of just three FBS teams to increase its win total by multiple games for the second-straight season.

September 1 – Coastal Carolina – Noon ET, SEC Network

September 8 – Georgia – 3:30 pm ET, CBS

September 15 – Marshall – 7:30 pm ET, ESPNU

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.