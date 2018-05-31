Newberry man sentenced to 40 years for killing two former service members

Newberry, S.C. (WOLO) – A 27-year-old Newberry man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of two former US Service Members.

Officials say, Joseph Elijah Mills, killed Charles Allen Judge, Jr. (40) and Jonathan Michael Prins (29) at the Frayed Knot Bar and Grill in Lexington County on July 24, 2016.

Mills pleaded guilty to both murders.

Officials say Mills went to the Frayed Knot shortly after midnight looking for his girlfriend. An altercation ensued and Mills chased and tackled the female in front of numerous bar patrons. Mills was separated from the female and after attempting to pursue her, he was shoved off the boardwalk and fell to the shoreline.

Mills then pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds into the air. Judge and Prins, hearing the gunshots, ran from their boat anchored at the end of the dock and approached Mills in an attempt to defuse the situation and disarm the man. Mills then stepped back and shot both Judge and Prins in the upper body. Prins was pronounced dead at the scene and Judge died during transport to the hospital.

Charles Judge was a Sergeant First Class of the S.C. Army National Guard. He served twenty-one years in service overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Iraqi Governance Campaign. He was the founder of Upstate Stand Down, a non-profit organization which focuses on helping homeless and at-risk Veterans.

Jonathan Prins was a Drill Sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Jackson. During his ten years with the Army, he served two tours in Afghanistan and one tour in Iraq.

During the plea, Assistant Solicitor Bell stated, “Judge and Prins were true heroes who ran towards the gunfire to protect the lives of others, without regard for their own safety.” Family members of both victims were present in court for the sentencing hearing.