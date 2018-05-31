Norman endorses Templeton

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday Congressman Ralph Norman announced that he’s endorsing Catherine Tempelton in South Carolina’s race for Governor.

Congressman Norman, who represents the fifth district, says he likes Tempelton’s nothing to lose attitude.

The Congressman says he thinks Templeton will bring a fresh approach to the Governor’s Office.

The Primary election will be held June 12th. Templton will face current Governor Henry Mcmaster, Kevin Bryant, Yancey McGill, and John Warren.