Norman endorses Templeton

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday Congressman Ralph Norman announced that he’s endorsing Catherine Tempelton in South Carolina’s race for Governor.

Congressman Norman, who represents the fifth district, says he likes Tempelton’s nothing to lose attitude.
The Congressman says he thinks Templeton will bring a fresh approach to the Governor’s Office.

The Primary election will be held June 12th. Templton will face current Governor Henry Mcmaster, Kevin Bryant, Yancey McGill, and John Warren.

Share

Related

Coroner identifies 9-year-old as victim in fatal I...
Newberry man sentenced to 40 years for killing two...
President Trump meets with families of Santa Fe vi...
Three arrested in Orangeburg obstruction of justic...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android