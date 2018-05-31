Parts of West Columbia Riverwalk Closed due to Flooding

Crysty Vaughan,

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Parts of the West Columbia Riverwalk Park are closed due to flooding, say officials.

 The area from the Gervais Street Bridge to the Moffatt St. entrance are closed until further notice. Officials say the closure is due to high water in that area.

 Once the flood waters subside and the Riverwalk path is clear again, the city will announce when all areas of the West Columbia Riverwalk Park are open to the public, say officials.

