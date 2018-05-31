Pastor: Catholicism nothing to do with decision

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands Pastor says Catholicism had nothing to do with his decision to have a statue removed from the front of his church.

Pastor Jeff Wright with Red Bank Baptist in Lexington says the decision was made because the church is in the process of remodeling. The Pastor says reports that members of his congregation thought the statue was, “too catholic”, were misconstrued.

The more than seven foot tall statue of Jesus has been on the front of the church for eleven years.

Pastor Wright says several churches have come forward with offers to give the statue a new home.