SC school nurses receive special training for school shootings

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – School nurses in the Midlands are receiving special training on how to treat wounds in case of a school shooting.

Lexington County EMS and The Palmetto Health Richland Trauma surgery team held a training session today to help school nurses learn blood control techniques.

Officials from the hospitals say techniques like tourniquet application and wound packing that the nurses learned today could save lives in the future.

This class is part of a nationwide effort to decrease school shooting death’s by blood loss through the American College of Surgeons.