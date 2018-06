Sears to close more than 70 stores nationwide

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Sears and K-Mart stores announced today that more than 70 stores will be closing soon.

Sears and K-Mart have a total of 35 hundred stores in the US between the two of them after merging in 2005, but the company has closed more than 400 stores in the past year.

Sears’ last profitable year was 2010, since then the company has lost more than $11 billion.