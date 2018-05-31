Sheriff: Baby found dead may have died from natural causes

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WOLO) – Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says a baby found dead Tuesday may have died from natural causes.

11-month-old Harlee Lewis was found in a diaper box in a field behind her home by deputies, after her mother allegedly called 9-1-1 claiming a kidnapping and attack while checking the mail.

Brooks says the child’s mother, Breanna Lewis, 19, denied knowing the child was dead until deputies showed her a picture of the red and blue diaper box where the body was left inside a garbage bag in a field of briars.

Sheriff Brooks says an autopsy should help establish exactly how the baby died but he did say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Brooks added that Lewis claims she sometimes blacks out under stress.

Lewis faces three charges including filing a false police report, improper disposal of human remains, and altering evidence.