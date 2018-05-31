Three arrested in Orangeburg obstruction of justice case

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Three individuals have been charged with aiding Derian James, an individual charged with shooting at law enforcement officials, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Marquise White, 22, Nas Grant, 17, and Brittney Rolack, 17, all of Eutawville, have been charged with obstruction of justice.

White was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

James was located and detained in Eutaville.

James was being sought after a May 17 incident in which US Marshals and OCSO deputies were fired on while attempting to serve a warrant on another individual.

The Orangeburg man was captured after a $2,500 reward was announced by the US Marshal Service.

Another $2,500 reward is being offered by the Marshals for information leading to the apprehension of Curtis Green, 20.

If anyone has information on Green’s whereabouts, the can call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.