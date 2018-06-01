A’ja Wilson, Aces face Mystics tonight

LAS VEGAS, NV — Las Vegas returns home Friday looking to secure its first win of the season, as the Aces take on the Washington Mystics beginning at 7:30 pm PT at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

It is the second game in as many days for the Aces, who are on the road for eight of their first 11 games of the year. Next week, Las Vegas begins a stretch where it will play seven games in 12 days in six different cities,

The Aces fell to 0-4 Thursday with a 101-74 loss at Seattle. Rookie of the Year candidate, and 2018 consensus NCAA National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 21 points. The South Carolina graduate has made 17 of her last 29 shots from the field, and ranks seventh in the league in scoring and 10th in rebounding.

Las Vegas’ Achilles Heal this season has been the three-point line, where the team is being outscored by an average of 30 points per game. Seattle set a WNBA record Thursday night by connecting on 17 triples against the Aces.

Washington comes into Friday’s game with a 5-1 record, which includes a 75-70 victory over the Aces back on May 22. The Mystics lead the league in made three-pointers, averaging 10.2 per game. They are also second in the W in three-point field goal percentage at 42.1 percent.

Washington boasts four players averaging double figures in scoring this season led by Kristi Tolliver’s 17.7 points per game. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 16.5 points per game, followed by Ariel Atkins’ 12.7 points per game, and Tianna Hawkins’ 11.7.