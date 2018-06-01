Blair’s blast leads USC to Greenville Region Winners’ Bracket

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WOLO) – Danny Blair was not in the starting lineup for the Gamecocks’ NCAA opener against Ohio State Friday. He was not subbed into the game for his offensive abilities, but instead swapped for Noah Campbell as a defensive replacement.

But his bat may have changed the course of Carolina’s season.

Trailing 2-0, junior outfielder hit just his second home run of the season, the first allowed by OSU closer Seth Kinker’s this year, as Blair’s three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh spurred a 8-3 win over the Buckeyes.

Whether or not the highlight play leads to more playing time for Danny this offseason, Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston knows the go-ahead blow will create a memory that will live for years on in Carolina fans’ minds.

Click the video above to hear both Kingston and Blair’s comments on the home run.