Blowfish finish comeback win on Opening Day

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Despite trailing by five runs through three innings, Lexington County scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth to open their 2018 season with a comeback 8-7 victory over Forest City Thursday night.

Chandler Redmond came through in the clutch with the game-winning hit in the ninth inning to open the season with a victory.

Here’s the video from tonight’s comeback win over Forest City!!! @C_Redmond13 with the RBI knock! pic.twitter.com/4fNRN7exip — Blowfish Baseball (@GoBlowfish) June 1, 2018

The Blowfish travel to Macon for the second game on the campaign at 7:00 p.m. Friday.