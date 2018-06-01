Clemson-Texas A&M game time announced

Clemson, SC—The Clemson at Texas A&M football game scheduled for September 8, 2018 will have a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. The SEC made the announcement Thursday night.

The kickoff times for Clemson’s first three games of the 2018 season have now been announced. The Tigers open the season at home against Furman on September 1 in a game that will start at 12:20 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network. The September 15, 2018 game at home against Georgia Southern will start at 3:30 and will be televised on one of the family of ESPN Networks.

This will be Clemson’s first game with Texas A&M since 2005 and the first time the Tigers have faced the Aggies as an SEC team. Clemson won the last meeting at Clemson in 2005 by a 25-24 score on a late field goal by Jad Dean. Texas A&M won the previous three meetings and holds a 3-1 lead in the series.

The two teams are also schedule to play at Clemson on September 7, 2019.

Story by: Clemson Athletics