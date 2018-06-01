Clemson to face Nebraska in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will host Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the second time in three seasons. It will be played on Monday, November 26 with the time and network designation to be announced at a later date by ESPN.

This will be just the second meeting between Clemson and Nebraska in men’s basketball after previously meeting for the first time during the 2016 challenge. The Tigers defeated the Huskers in Littlejohn on Nov. 30, 2016 by a final tally of 60-58.

Clemson has an 11-7 record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the 11 wins are the fourth most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten that have taken part in the challenge over the years. In fact, the 11 wins are more than any Big Ten team has produced (Purdue, 10). The Tigers are 5-4 at home and 6-3 on the road in the challenge. The six road wins are the most among all teams.

Nebraska finished the 2017-18 season with a 22-11 overall record, including a 13-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Huskers were a remarkable 16-1 at home last season, but just 4-8 on the road. They defeated Boston College in last year’s challenge in a home victory, 71-62. Nebraska narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament and participated in the NIT – losing to Mississippi State in the opening game 66-59. The Huskers finished No. 56 in RPI.

The Tigers enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in program history last year with 25 overall wins, including a program-best 11 ACC victories en route to a very impressive Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament. Clemson finished the season with a No. 11 ranked RPI, No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Last season Clemson overcame a 13-point deficit, including a seven-point halftime deficit, to defeat Ohio State on the road in Columbus, 79-65. The Tigers produced a 27-point turnaround in the victory.

Under the direction of head coach Brad Brownell, the Tigers are 5-4 against members of the Big Ten Conference.