Coastal announces start times for first three football games

CONWAY – In conjunction with ESPN, SEC Network and the Sun Belt Conference, Coastal Carolina announced the start times for its first three football games of the 2018 season.

The Chanticleers will open their season Sept. 1 versus the Gamecocks of South Carolina. The game has been set for Noon (ET) and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The following two weeks, Coastal will host a pair of home games. Both games will begin at 6 pm (ET) and broadcast on ESPN digital platforms. First, Coastal will host UAB on Sept. 8for the Chanticleers’ 2018 home opener. Kickoff is set for 6 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN Plus. Coastal will stay at home the following weekend to host Campbell. Game time is scheduled for 6 pm and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN3.

COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL 2018 OPENING THREE GAMES

September 1 – at South Carolina – Noon ET, SEC Network

September 8 – host UAB – 6 pm ET, ESPN+

September 15 – host Campbell – 6 pm ET, ESPN3