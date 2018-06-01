Columbia City Council Considers Rate Changes to Water Bills

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is meeting with residents to discuss an overhaul of the water system, they say, coud affect your bills.

To better help customers understand the process and the possible increase in utility bills, the city is hosting a series of drop-ins.

City Council is considering rate changes for an 80-million dollar annual investment into sewers, 93-million dollars toward stormwater over the next 5 years and a 40-million annual investment in the water system .

If you would like to attend one of the water rate discussions the next meeting will be held June 5 at City Hall from 4:00pm-6pm.