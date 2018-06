‘Cops on the Coop’ Wrapped up at Chick Fil A

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Cops on the Coop brought out folks to the Chick Fil A on Harbison Blvd. on Thursday.

The event wrapped up two days of donations for the Special Olympics.

The City of Columbia Police Officers were set up outside the drive thru for Cops on the Coop. It’s a fundraiser for our state’s bravest athletes.

Officers we spoke with say every little bit helps.